LAHORE, Dec 21 (APP):Punjab Secretary Sports Nadeem Mehboob Friday visited four sports venues here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.
Nadeem Mehboob inspected state-of-the-art Punjab International Swimming Complex, Tennis Stadium, Pitch-2 hockey ground and National Hockey Stadium. He asked about the performance at these sports venues.
Punjab Secretary Sports visits four sports venues
