Punjab Rangers, police conduct IBO in DG Khan

RAWALPINDI, Sep 2 (APP): Pakistan Rangers Punjab and Police
conducted intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ghazi Khan
and apprehended seven important facilitators for criminal and
extortion activities in Punjab and Balochistan, according to a
statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
In another IBO in Lahore, Punjab Rangers along with Punjab
Police and intelligence agencies apprehended six suspects,
including two unregistered Afghans. Cache of weapons and
ammunition were also recovered.
Director General Punjab Rangers Maj Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat
visited troops and appreciated their achievements and morale.
