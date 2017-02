RAWALPINDI, Feb 26 (APP): Punjab Rangers has specified various

reporting lines for reporting any suspicious activity or information

related to terrorism activity in the province.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations, any related

information can be passed on through telephone lines 042-

99220030/99221230), SMS 03408880047, WhatsApp 0340880100, email

<help@pakistanrangerspunjab.com> or postal address; Headquarters

Punjab Rangers, 33 Ghazi Road Lahore.