Punjab Polo Cup in full swing

LAHORE, Mar 01 (APP):Three important matches will be played in the Hamdan Holdings Punjab Polo Cup here on March 2 (Friday) at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.

The first match of the day will be contested between Master Paints/Rizvi’s and Diamond Paints/Guard Rice at 2pm and the winning side will qualify for the main final, the second match will be played between Barry’s and Newage/BBJ Pipes at 3pm and the winners will also book berth in the main final while in the third and last encounter of the day, Master Paints will vie against Army at 4pm.

Lahore Polo Club president Irfan Ali Hyder said that high-quality polo is being played among the top teams and players during the high-goal events. “The participation of a great number of renowned international polo players, including an 8-goaler, has made the high-goal events more challenging and enthralling. Each and every player and team has to give out their best to not only win the hearts of polo lovers but also to excel and earn prestige in the tournaments.

“I hope the remaining matches of this historical 14-goal event will also be very thrilling ones and provide the spectators to enjoy the great quality polo.”

Irfan also lauded the sponsors for their contribution for the game of polo and hoped that they would continue to support to this sport. “I am grateful to Hamdan Holdings for sponsoring this historical event and I hope more sponsors will come forward to support and promote this beautiful game.”

Sharing his view, Hamdan Holdings CEO Nasir Kamal Khan said: “Polo is a very beautiful game and Lahore Polo Club has great contributions towards this sport. Every year, Hamdan Holdings and SKB sponsor one of the Lahore Polo Club’s events, and this time, we have sponsored the historical Punjab Polo Cup, which has been played at this historical club since 1886. We are glad to be part of this event and we will continue to support polo in the longer run.”