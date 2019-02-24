Punjab Polo Cup: Barry’s bag title

LAHORE, Feb 24 (APP):Barry’s bagged the Chapter 2 Punjab Polo Cup after thumping Newage/ Diamond Paints by 10-5 in the final here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Provincial Minister School Education Murad Ras graced the final as chief guest while Chapter 2 CMO Mohammad Usman, CCO Sami Kashmiri, Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, executive committee members Omar Saeed Niazi, Usman Haye, Saqib Khan Khakwani, members and their families and a great number of polo lovers were also present.