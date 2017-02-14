Punjab Police performance improves significantly: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Tuesday said Punjab government had made reforms in Police department and as a result, performance of the department had improved significantly.

Talking to a private news channel, he said overall performance of Punjab Police was better as compared to police of other provinces.

He said war against terrorism was going-on successfully and network of terrorism had been destroyed and now terrorists were limited to soft targets like Lahore incident.

To a question, the minister said the government trust the courts and decision on Panama Papers case would be accepted.

He said, despite the fact that name of the Prime Minister was not mentioned in Panama Papers, he presented himself and his family for investigation.

Tariq Fazal was optimistic that the decision on Panama Papers would come in the favour of the Prime Minister.