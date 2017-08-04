Punjab police pay tribute to martyrs

LAHORE, Aug 04 (APP): The Punjab police on Friday
observed “Youm-e-Shuhda” to remember the policemen who
sacrificed their lives for elimination of terrorism and
crimes, apprehending culprits and protecting people.
Addressing the ceremony at Alhamrah Hall, Inspector
General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz said
that martyrdom of a policeman boosts the morale of the
people.
“The sacrifices of our martyrs will not go waste,”
he said and added that police martyrs were extraordinary
courageous officials of the department.
He said that the Punjab police had introduced an
application “Welfare Eye” to facilitate families of Shuhada
with an aim to resolve matters of education expenditure of
the children of Shuhada and pension through SMS service.
This project would soon be extended to other districts of
the province, he added.
The Provincial Police Officer (PPO) lauded the Punjab
government for announcing a police ‘Shuhada Package’, through
which one child of a police martyr would be given job while
the government would also bear all educational expenses
of children of martyrs, he added.
The IGP said that soon after taking charge as IGP, he
requested the Punjab government to increase the risk allowance
for the policemen as they fought against criminal elements
with bravery, however, the chief minister Punjab acting upon
his request, issued a notification regarding increase in risk
allowance.
He also paid tribute to the martyrs of Pak Army, Rangers
and other law-enforcement agencies who laid their lives in war
against terrorism and for the protection of motherland.
The IGP distributed gifts among the families of police martyrs.
Provincial Ministers including Jehangir Khanzada, Zakia
Shahnawaz, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Capt (retd) Amin
Wains, Veteran journalist Mujeebur Rehman Shami, senior police
officials and families of martyrs were present on the occasion.
