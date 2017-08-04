Punjab police pay tribute to martyrs

LAHORE, Aug 04 (APP): The Punjab police on Friday

observed “Youm-e-Shuhda” to remember the policemen who

sacrificed their lives for elimination of terrorism and

crimes, apprehending culprits and protecting people.

Addressing the ceremony at Alhamrah Hall, Inspector

General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz said

that martyrdom of a policeman boosts the morale of the

people.

“The sacrifices of our martyrs will not go waste,”

he said and added that police martyrs were extraordinary

courageous officials of the department.

He said that the Punjab police had introduced an

application “Welfare Eye” to facilitate families of Shuhada

with an aim to resolve matters of education expenditure of

the children of Shuhada and pension through SMS service.

This project would soon be extended to other districts of

the province, he added.

The Provincial Police Officer (PPO) lauded the Punjab

government for announcing a police ‘Shuhada Package’, through

which one child of a police martyr would be given job while

the government would also bear all educational expenses

of children of martyrs, he added.

The IGP said that soon after taking charge as IGP, he

requested the Punjab government to increase the risk allowance

for the policemen as they fought against criminal elements

with bravery, however, the chief minister Punjab acting upon

his request, issued a notification regarding increase in risk

allowance.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs of Pak Army, Rangers

and other law-enforcement agencies who laid their lives in war

against terrorism and for the protection of motherland.

The IGP distributed gifts among the families of police martyrs.

Provincial Ministers including Jehangir Khanzada, Zakia

Shahnawaz, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Capt (retd) Amin

Wains, Veteran journalist Mujeebur Rehman Shami, senior police

officials and families of martyrs were present on the occasion.