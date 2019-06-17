LAHORE, Jun 17 (APP):Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Director General Nadeem Sarwar inaugurated the Punjab Inter-Division (Open) Snooker Championship by playing a shot here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Monday.

The SBP is organising the two-day championship with the collaboration of the Punjab Snooker Association. Teams from all nine divisions of Punjab province are taking part in the championship.

SBP Director General Nadeem Sarwar was chief guest on the opening day.