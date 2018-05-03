Punjab Open Boxing Championship from May 12

LAHORE, May 03 (APP):Sports Board Punjab will hold Inter-Division Punjab Open Boxing Championship (boys and girls) from May 12 to 15.

The event will be held under the slogan of ‘Kaun Banay Ga Punjab

Ka Boxing Champion? (Who will be the boxing champion of Punjab?).

A spokesman for the SBP said on Thursday the Championship is being organised on the instructions of Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan to promote the game in the province.

“The competition will be conducted in 26 weight categories and

three classes — Youth Class (10 weight categories), Elite Class (10 weight categories) and Elite Female Class (6 weight categories),” he added.

He said that registration for the Boxing Championship has been completed in all districts of Punjab. “Trials for selection of teams will be held on May 5 and 6 at state-of-the-art Punjab Tennis Courts,”

he added.

“The winners of Championship will be awarded handsome cash prizes,” he added.

He said that top officials from Pakistan Olympic Association, Pakistan Boxing Federation, Punjab Boxing Association, Divisional and District officers have been invited to witness the bouts.