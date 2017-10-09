Punjab Olympic Association greets newly appointed DG,SBP

LAHORE, Oct 09 (APP):The Punjab Olympic Association has greeted the newly appointed Director General Amir Jan on assuming the charge

and hoped he will contribute efforts for the further development of the games in the province.

“Punjab has taken lead in the promotion of the games and greater efforts are needed to retain its present status in sports”, said Idris Haider Khawaja ,Secretary, POAB here on Monday.

He said POAB will extend full support and cooperation to the SBP for the promotion of Sports and development of infrastructure in the Province which is considered to be the nursery of sportsmen and women

in Pakistan.