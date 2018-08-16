Punjab National Senior Squash Championship reaches SF stage

LAHORE, Aug 16 (APP):Abbas Zeb, Kashif Asif, Waqas Mehboob and Saddam-ul-Haq breezed into the semi-final of the third Punjab National Senior Squash Championship after winning their respective matches, here on Thursday at PSA Complex.

Abbas Zeb from Wapda was the only players who fought the longest battle of day before entering the last four, beating Uzair Rasheed (PB) 12/14, 7/11, 11/4, 11/9, 11/9 after 54-minute struggle.

As the rest of the three quarter final winners wrapped up their respective ties with ease and comfort, Abbas displayed grand recovery after being two sets down with greater anticipation and undying spirit to shatter Uzair’s dream for a possible victory in straight sets.

Abbas proved too good for his opponent in remaining part of the game with a lovely exhibition of all-round performance coupled with aggressive serves and remarkable efforts by returning some low balls from far corners of the court.

In the second quarter final, Kashif Asif of SNGPL spent 23 minutes on the court to outplay Faraz Muhammad of Navy with a score line of 11/6, 11/4, 11/9.

Kashif was always ahead in serves and returns and his flawless game forced his rival to commit errors to suffer a defeat.

Waqas Mehboob from the PAF outstroked Abbas Shaukat from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 9/11, 12/10, 11/6, 11/5 in 36 minutes.

Waqas kept Abbas under persistent pressure through his forceful shots in different corners of the court and surprised his opponent with accurate placing inches above the tin.

In the last quarter final, Saddam-ul-Haq from the Pak Army beat Mehran Javed from the PAF after dropping the first set 9/11, 11/8, 12/10, 11/4 in the match which lasted 37 minutes for the delight of a handful crowd.

Friday’s fixtures: (Semifinals), Saddam-ul-Haq of Army Vs Waqas Mehboob of the PAF at 15:00 hrs, Kashif Asif (SNGPL) Vs Abbas Zeb of Wapda at 16:00.