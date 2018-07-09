Punjab Minister for sports greets Pak cricket team

LAHORE, Jul 09 (APP):Punjab Caretaker Minister for Sports Minister Shaukat Javed has congratulated Pakistan cricket team on winning the final

of T20 Tri-series by defeating Australia in the final at Harare, Zimbabwe.

In his felicitation message here on Monday, Shaukat Javed appreciated Pakistan cricketers’ excellent teamwork in the final

against Australia. He lauded the performance of young opener Fakhar Zaman, pacer

Muhammad Amir, all-rounder Shadab Khan and Shoaib Malik for their remarkable contribution to their team’s historic series triumph.

The Minister also praised the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmed, who showed great command on a young cricket team

especially in testing times.