Punjab Junior Tennis Initative summer camps beings

LAHORE, July 19 (APP): Punjab Junior Tennis Initiative summer camp

commenced here on Wednesday at Bagh-e-Jinnah Tennis Courts under the

aegis of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA).

Member Punjab Revenue Authority Dr Uzma inaugurated the camp in the

presence of Secretory, PLTA, former Davis cupper Rashid Malik, and nearly seventy kids who are participating in this beneficial activity.

Rashid Malik Secretory PLTA is making solid efforts to train junior

tennis players and this camp is a part of the efforts to impart training

to the players to learn basics of the game from the qualified coaches.

“We have players of 5 to 11 years of age, both boys and girls, and they

have a lot of interest to learn tennis which is a good sign for the promotion of the game”, said Malik while talking to APP.

He said the heavy strength of the players in the camp is a clear

indicator that youth has a lot of interest in tennis and they want to further progress in it.

“We will be shortlisting the most put standing players of the camp and

will be inviting them to join our further up-gradation camps to lift the level of their game “,he said.

Secretary PLTA said he will also be imparting training to the youth

tennis players by giving them useful tips with the help of his over three decades knowledge and standing in the game.

“We will be ending this camp in the mid of August and by that time we

will be knowing the individual talent and seriousness of players to take

up tennis as a sport in future “,he said.

He praised the support of Punjab Revenue Authority and said their

valuable contribution will go a long way in the development of tennis.

“They are investing in a national cause and the other institutions

should also extend support to promote tennis at junior level “, he

asserted.

Rasheed Malik said the only way to develop tennis on solid lines was

to organise tournaments at junior level to create a base of players.

He said a similar training camp will start on August first here at

Nishtar Park sports complex and junior players will be provided best facilities to learn tennis.

“With such regular activities we can engage youth in tennis and find

some high quality tennis players to perform at international level “,said Secretary PLTA.