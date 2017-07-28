Punjab govt to set up new 1,200MW power plant: CM

LAHORE, July 28 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz

Sharif has said the Punjab government has decided to

establish a new gas power plant of 1200-megawatt capacity to

meet energy needs of the future.

It was decided in a meeting held here on Friday with Chief

Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

He said this energy project had been devised

keeping in view emerging energy challenges and needs of the

country.

He said every moment was precious and matters

pertaining to this project should be settled expeditiously.

He expressed his satisfaction that numerous energy

projects had been completed in a record period of time while

other projects were being carried out speedily.

He said loadshedding had been sufficiently

decreased due to completion of energy projects and a new

history of hardwork, honesty and struggle had been written in

the history of energy projects.

“As much as Rs 168 billion have been saved in gas

projects of 3600-megawatt while 1,320-megawatt Sahiwal Coal

Power Plant has been completed in a record period of time,” he

added.

He said the projects of such capacity were not even

completed in China in such a short period of time.

He said energy projects were initiatives for

development and prosperity of the country as these projects

will remove darkness and the people will be

benefitted by the completion of these projects.

He said no example was available in 70 years history

of the country with regard to completion of such mega projects

which had provided direct benefit to the people.

During the meeting, German experts assured of providing

technical cooperation for new gas power project. Executive

Director Bernhard Stabel headed the delegation of German

experts.

Chairman P&D, Chairman Punjab Thermal Power Company,

Secretary Energy, concerned officials and German experts

attended the meeting.