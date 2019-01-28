Punjab govt to set up cardiac centre in Quetta: CM Punjab

LAHORE, Jan 28 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a cardiac centre will be established by the Punjab government in Quetta for the people of Balochistan.

The modern health facility will be a gift to the people of Balochistan, he said and added that resources would be provided for construction of the center on priority basis.He ordered that necessary steps should be completed early for the construction of cardiac centre in Quetta.

The people of Balochistan and Punjab are conjoined in the chain of mutual love and affection. We will move together in the journey of development, he added.

Meanwhile, the officials of Punjab Health Department visited Quetta in recent days and inspected various places for the construction of a cardiac centre there.