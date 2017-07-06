Punjab govt to honor cricket heroes

RAWALPINDI, July 6 (APP): Punjab Minister for Sports, Jehangir Khanzada,

said a grand ceremony to honour the national cricket team would be organized by Punjab government to recognize their achievement as national heroes in the final of ICC Champions Trophy against India.

In a meeting here Thursday, the minister said Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif had already honoured the team by hosting a reception and similar function would also be organized by the Punjab government.

Jehangir Khanzada said the Punjab government under the guidance of Chief

Minister Shahbaz Sharif had focused on expansion of sports facilities in every district of the province and flood-light cricket stadiums were being constructed to facilitate young players, he added.