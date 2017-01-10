Punjab Govt to develop sports culture, Sport Minister

LAHORE, Jan 10 (APP): Punjab Sports Minister, Jahangir Khanzada said on Tuesday that the provincial government had taken a number of steps to develop a sports culture in the society to engage masses in healthy activities.

“We are soon be organisizng sports events across the province under a systemized programme to help people specially the youth to come forward and be part of such positive events”, he said while presiding the core committee meeting of the Sports Board Punjab here at the national hockey stadium.

Also present were Vice Chairman of the steering committee, Hanif Abbasi, Secretary, Sports Punjab, Nayyar Iqbal, Director General, Sports Punjab, Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman, former President, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Akhtar Rasool and former Pakistan cricket captain, Intikhab Alam.

The Sports Minister briefly threw light on the efforts and steps the government was taking in order to create sports culture.

He said it was imperative to organise sports activities to build a healthy society.

Hanif Abbasi speaking on the occasion sports infrastructure was being created in the province in shape of grounds and playing fields equipped with modern facilities.

DG SPB said under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif efforts were being made to promote sports on new lines in the province.

“We will be holding talent hunt programmes under the supervision of qualified and experienced coaches in various disciplines to raise the standard of sports in the province”, said Ghumman.

He said SBP had also started sports development progarmme under which foreign coaches and experts were visiting Lahore to impart training to local coaches to help acquire them the modern knowledge in various fields of sports.