LAHORE, June 22 (APP): Secretary Agriculture Punjab Muhammad
Mahmood on Thursday said the Punjab government was putting
agriculture sector on modern lines to enhance per acre yield.
Talking to APP, he said that ‘promotion of high-value
agriculture’ project through the provision of climate smart
technology would change the fate of agriculture sector in
the province.
He said the government had allocated Rs 20 billion for
agriculture sector during the fiscal year 2017-18.
Mehmood said that modern technology was being promoted for
enhancing per acre yield and development of agriculture. He
said the role of farmer was very important in agrarian economy,
adding the PML-N government was protecting the interests of the
farmers.
To a question, he said the government had provided relief
to farmers by announcing subsidy on electricity for agri-tubwells
and fertilizers in the budget.
To another question, Muhammad Mehmood said that modern
solar based agro-system and revolutionary steps would help
alleviate poverty in the province.
The secretary agriculture further said the Punjab government
was revamping the agriculture sector to tap its full potential
to drive prosperity in the province for well-being of farmers.
Punjab govt putting agri sector on modern lines: Agri Secy
LAHORE, June 22 (APP): Secretary Agriculture Punjab Muhammad