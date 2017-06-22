Punjab govt putting agri sector on modern lines: Agri Secy

LAHORE, June 22 (APP): Secretary Agriculture Punjab Muhammad

Mahmood on Thursday said the Punjab government was putting

agriculture sector on modern lines to enhance per acre yield.

Talking to APP, he said that ‘promotion of high-value

agriculture’ project through the provision of climate smart

technology would change the fate of agriculture sector in

the province.

He said the government had allocated Rs 20 billion for

agriculture sector during the fiscal year 2017-18.

Mehmood said that modern technology was being promoted for

enhancing per acre yield and development of agriculture. He

said the role of farmer was very important in agrarian economy,

adding the PML-N government was protecting the interests of the

farmers.

To a question, he said the government had provided relief

to farmers by announcing subsidy on electricity for agri-tubwells

and fertilizers in the budget.

To another question, Muhammad Mehmood said that modern

solar based agro-system and revolutionary steps would help

alleviate poverty in the province.

The secretary agriculture further said the Punjab government

was revamping the agriculture sector to tap its full potential

to drive prosperity in the province for well-being of farmers.