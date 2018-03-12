Punjab govt to provide best facilities for PSL matches: sports minister

LAHORE, Mar 12 (APP):Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir

Khanzada said on Monday that the Punjab government would provide

top-level security and make the best administrative arrangements

on the occasion of upcoming two Pakistan Super League (PSL)

knock-out stage matches at Gaddafi Stadium.

This was stated by the minister while chairing a high-level

meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Mayor Lahore Col (retd) Mubashar Javed, DC Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Rai Ijaz and top officials from WASA, LDA, health and food attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed all the matters thoroughly so that PSL’s two high-profile matches could be organised smoothly.

Addressing the meeting, Jahangir Khanzada said it’s great honour for Lahore to host several international stars during the two important matches of PSL. “We will make these matches even more memorable through our top level security and administrative arrangements,” he added.

The minister said the Punjab government would establish a make-shift hospital at National Hockey Stadium besides operating mobile hospitals during the PSL matches. “Several ambulances, rescue bikers will also be in action to tackle any emergency on this occasion. Moreover, Wapda authorities have also been asked to provide uninterrupted power supply during PSL matches,” he elaborated.

“All the departments including WASA, LDA and transport have been advised to take all necessary measures to provide best facilities to guest teams and cricket enthusiasts as well.”

The minister asked the officials concerned to make best arrangements to make the atmosphere and surroundings clean and tidy. “It’s great opportunity for us to show the world that Pakistanis are a disciplined nation and Pakistan is a clean country.”

Regarding traffic plan, the Punjab minister for sports said: “A shuttle service will be operated for cricket fans on different routes.

“Sufficient parking arrangements will also be in place to provide vehicle owners enough space to park their vehicles and bikes near the stadium. The parking places will also be provided sufficient lights to avoid any untoward incident,” he explained.

“During the flood-light matches, surroundings of stadium and adjacent roads would be beautified and illuminated to enhance the image of Lahore.”

Mayor Lahore Col (retd) Mubashar Javed and DC Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed also informed the meeting about their respective plans for the smooth completion of cricket matches at Gaddafi Stadium.