Punjab govt playing active role in revival of int’l cricket: minister

LAHORE, March 27 (APP):Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada has said the provincial government was playing an active role in revival

of the international cricket in Pakistan.

“The upcoming tour of West Indies cricket team after the successful holding of Pakistan Super League-3 knock-out matches

is a good omen for the future of cricket in Pakistan,” he said here Tuesday.

Jahangir Khanzada said the tour of West Indies cricket team would definitely be a big message to the entire world that

Pakistan is a peaceful and sports-loving country.

“The successful holding of PSL-3 matches and other international tours in the recent past are the big evidence that Pakistan

is a safe country for international sports activities and there is no threat to any international sports team throughout the country,”

he added.

Punjab Minister for Sports further said that the Punjab govt made remarkable arrangements for PSL-3 matches. “The Punjab

government has established useful sports infrastructure across the province.

“International level gymnasiums, grounds and stadiums have been constructed for talented players. Sports culture will grow in

the country through these sports projects which have been laced with international standard facilities,” he added.