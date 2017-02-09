Punjab govt is planning coal power plant in salt range: CM

LAHORE, Feb 9 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif presided over a meeting on Thursday in which mining,

availability of coals in coal power plant of salt range and

other important plans were brought under attention.

German consultant Johann Gotsis briefed about mining

techniques and availability of coal for the project.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said the Punjab

government was planning coal power plant in salt range. He

directed to devise a detailed plan regarding mining,

transportation and other issues within 45 days.

He said, “Punjab is enriched with vast reservoirs of coal

and we have to move forward in the light of suggestions and

recommendations of experts.”

He said that model mining of coal was profitable and it

would be reviewed keeping in view experts opinions.

Provincial Minister Minerals Chaudhry Sher Ali Khan,

Secretary Mineral, Member Energy and D department, DG Mines,

MD Engineering Consultancy Services Punjab and concerned

authorities attended the meeting.