Punjab governor, federal minister cut Christmas cake

LAHORE, Dec 23 (APP):Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique
Rajwana and Federal Minister for Statistics Senator Kamran Michael
on Saturday cut Christmas cake during a ceremony held at the
Governor’s House here.
The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N)
MPA Shakeel Ivan, former MNA Joel Amer Sahotra and members of
Christian community.
Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Christians
played a great role in progress of Pakistan and made precious
sacrifices in the war against terror as well.
The governor wished Christians in Pakistan and across the
world a happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.
Kamran Michael said the white part in the Pakistani flag
represented the Christians and other non-Muslims. He urged
them to work for the progress of the country.
He also made a special mention of the sacrifices of
Christians in the Quetta church suicide blast.
Special prayers were held for progress and solidarity of the
country.
