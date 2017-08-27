Punjab Football Stadium: tartan track in shambles

LAHORE, Aug 27 (APP): Scores of athletes, footballers and

young talent have been deprived of sporting facilities as

Punjab Football Stadium has been in shambles for last fifteen

months due to negligence of the Punjab Sports Board (PSB).

The gates of the Punjab Football Stadium were closed on

the sportsmen and general public in May 2016 as the tartan track

was dug up for replacement which rendered the football pitch

in accessible as well.

The tartan track was planned to be replaced in 2-3 months

but the work lingered on for over 15 months.

The Football Stadium, in the past, served as the only

sports facility with a tartan track (artificial synthetic

running track) where hundreds of athletes from various

departments and educational institutions practiced daily to

harness their skills. The football pitch groomed raw talent but

it has been out of bounds now.

Responding to a query, Director General (DG) PSB Zulfiqar

Ghumman highlighted that he had expedited the process and an

order had been placed with a German manufacturer of tartan

track a month ago, adding that it would not take more than two

months to install tartan track under the supervision of

foreign experts as per international standards.

DG Ghumman said he had rectified different faults and the

track had been extended to eight lanes,besides bedding in a

drainage system. He said the surface was all ready for the

track to be reinstalled.

The national athletes who are forced to practice on grass

tracks find the closure of the facility detrimental to their

careers as no other options were available to them within the

city precincts.

Asad Ali, 13 times national athletic champion in 400 meter

who represented the country in Islamic Games as well, told APP

on Sunday that he had to travel to Islamabad for practice as

no tracks were available in the city, adding that female

athletes were out of practice as they could not travel out of

city.

The national champion alleged that PSB only provided lip

service and had failed in re-laying the tartan track despite a

lapse of one and half year, adding that a similar tartan track

was laid in few months by the local administration in

Faisalabad.

Another WAPDA footballer/athlete Shafaqat Ali said it was

tale of broken promises and Punjab Football Stadium did not

appear to be on the priority list of PSB.

This stadium used to serve as a sporting venue for school

and college students who were exposed to sports at a tender

age. The exposure to a rare sporting facility helped in

promotion of sports culture in the provincial capital.