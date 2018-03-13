Punjab contingent all set to defend its titles: Punjab sports minister

LAHORE, Mar 13 (APP):Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada has expressed his optimism that the Punjab contingent will defend all its titles successfully in the upcoming 4th Inter-Provincial Games, scheduled to begin in Peshawar from March 18.

He expressed these views during his visit to Punjab training camps functioning to prepare for the Games at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Jahangir Khanzada witnessed camp training of wushu, volleyball and karate at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium. Deputy Director Hafeez Bhatti was also with him during his visit.

Minister said that Punjab players were working hard at the training camps under the supervision of qualified coaches and trainers. “The Punjab contingent will feature in 28 disciplines of games during the mega event. We are the defending champions and our athletes are capable enough to defend their titles comfortably,” he added.

Jahangir Khanzada said Sports Board Punjab is providing all modern facilities including residence to all trainees during the camp training. “Now it’s players’ turn to show handsome performances in their respective games during the mega event. The upcoming games will be a golden opportunity for talented youth to demonstrate their potential,” he asserted.