Punjab CM’s performance role model for others: Jhagra

LAHORE, April 16 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KPK) Governor Iqbal

Zafar Jhagra here Sunday called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif and exchanged words on matters of mutual interest and promotion of inter-provincial harmony.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Pakistan was fast moving ahead and as compared to 2013, today Pakistan was more developed, prosperous and peaceful.

Chief Minister said Pakistan belonged to all of us and we had to work collectively for its development, adding that Pakistan would progress when all of its provinces develop simultaneously. Negative politics of stubborn and personal ego was not in favor of Pakistan, and it was need of the hour to move forward collectively for progress and development of Pakistan.

He said people living in KPK were our brothers and Punjab government had included intelligent students from KPK and other provinces in

its different educational programs. This initiative of the government is promoting national unity, brotherhood and inter-provincial harmony among the provinces.

While, KPK Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that outstanding performance of Punjab Chief Minister was a role model for other provinces, as he had set new records of public service.

Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that credit for saving billions of rupees through transparency in different projects went to the PML-N leadership. He said that Shehbaz Sharif had set a glorious example of completing different projects on time.