Punjab CM visits Sarwan House to condole Siraj Raisani’s death

QUETTA, Jul 21 (APP):Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Professor Hassan Askari along with his Balochistan counterpart Mir Alauddin Marri Saturday visited Sarawan House here to condole the death of Nawabzada Siraj Raisani with his family.

They offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed to the Almighty to grant courage to his family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Talking to his family members, Hassan Askari said Shaheed Siraj Raisani was a patriotic Pakistani, who had stood

firm in the war against terrorism.

Punjab Minister Zia Rizwi and Chief Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani also accompanied the chief minister.

Earlier, Hassan Askari was received by Balochistan ministers Imam Bakhsh Baloch and Salam Khan at the Quetta Airport on his arrival .

Some 150 people, including Siraj Raisani, a Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate for the provincial assembly, were killed in a suicide attack at an election meeting in Mastung’s Deringrah area.