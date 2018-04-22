Punjab CM visits Mardan House Karachi, meets Shahi Sayed

LAHORE, Apr 22 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N)

President and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday visited Mardan House Karachi, the residence of Shahi

Sayed, a leader of Awami National Party, and exchanged with him ideas about political situation and the future strategy.

According to a handout, issued here, Shehbaz Sharif said on the occasion that he had brought the message of love and brotherhood for Karachi. He said that major responsibility lies on the shoulders of political forces in the current situation. He said political parties would have to play their role in dealing with challenges facing the country, as this is high time for making alliances for collective

development.

While talking to the media and members of a jirga at the residence of Shahi Sayed, the chief minister said that keeping our ego aside we will have to work hard for development of the great city of Pakistan i.e. Karachi, which was the centre of economic activities.

This city had provided space to millions of people from all over the country and provided them with employment.

Undoubtedly, this city is the face of Pakistan and we will have to work hard together to restore its greatness and to make it a city of Quaid in letter and spirit, he added.

The CM said that in the past, terrorism, target killings and other heinous acts had become a norm of the day in the city. But now, all these ills have almost been eliminated and Karachi is ready to be on the track to development and prosperity.

He said that Karachi is Pakistan’s gateway and there are two main seaports here and it is an economic hub of Pakistan.

He assured the ANP leader Asfandyar Wali and others of full cooperation for development and prosperity of Karachi. He said

that we will work together for development and prosperity of

Karachi to bring back its glory.

The CM said that he came to Karachi on the invitation of Shahi Sayed to strengthen the relationship of love and respect as it is a dire need of the hour to move forward in solidarity for development of the country and the nation.

ANP leader Shahi Sayed said on the occasion that Shehbaz

Sharif had honored him by visiting his house. “We stand together

against terrorism and corruption.” He said that Shehbaz Sharif

was a brave person, who was also a man of his words and he delivers whatever he promises. “He has made Punjab prosperous and now he

will also deliver in Karachi,” he added.

Sayed said that Shehbaz Sharif had done unprecedented work

for development of Punjab and the people were well aware of

his abilities. He said that strengthening of country and

prosperity of Karachi was their prime goal and they would move

forward together for the purpose. He said that “we are one for

resolving issues of Karachi”.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and other leaders of ANP

were also present on the occasion.