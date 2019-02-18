Punjab CM promises livestock sector promotion

LAHORE, Feb 18 (APP)::Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said that livestock sector would be promoted in the province to help rural area people get rid of poverty.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the International Buffalo Congress and Sino-Pak Joint Buffalo Research Centre here at a local hotel, he said that Punjab buffalo was ‘black gold’ and the government would provide all facilities to farmer so that they could get complete benefit from it.

“Livestock plays the role of an engine for national economy,” he added.

He urged farmers to opt for modern technology to get better production of milk and meat. He said that buffalo breeders and livestock scientists would benefit from each other at the International Buffalo Congress.