Punjab Budget highlights

LAHORE, June 2 (APP): Following are the highlights of the provincial budget for fiscal year 2017-18.

*Shehbaz Sharif-led Punjab government presented its fifth budget in the Punjab Assembly here Friday.

*Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal presided over the first sitting of the 30th assembly.

*The session started at two hours and 11 minutes against its scheduled time.

*Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif entered the House clad with dull brownish yellow safari suit.

*Treasury members heralded his arrival by beating desks and huge slogans.

*The House resounded with slogans like Sher aya, Sher Aya, Nawaz Sharif zindabad, Shehbaz Sharif zindabad, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz zindabad

*A large number of provincial ministers, parliamentary secretaries, advisors and special assistants were present in the House.*Finance Minister Ayesha Ghous Pasha started delivering speech amidst opposition protest *She took two hours and six minutes to make 33 pages lengthy speech in the House. *Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan listened to budget speech along Chief Minister’s at his (Shehbaz)’s seat. CM Shehbaz continued studying the budget speech with keen interest.

*He thumped the desk at occasions to praise Finance Minister Dr Ayesha for announcing wonderful steps in the budget document for betterment of different sectors including health, education, agriculture as well as social sector.

*At the end of the speech, Chief Minister felicitated Finance Minister for presenting the budget speech in a well-expressed style and commended her presentation as well.

*Alongwith Annual Budget Statement, the finance minister introduced the Finance Bill 2017 and also presented Supplementary Budget Statement for 2016-17

*Foolproof security steps were taken for security of elected

representatives and to avoid any eventuality

• Opposition benches continued with uproar to lodge their protest throughtout the budget speech.