Punjab Boxing Championship from May 11

LAHORE, Apr 16 (APP):Sports Board Punjab (SBP), under the direction of Secretary Sports Punjab, Muhammad Aamir Jan, will organise the Punjab Boxing Championship (male and female) here from May 11 to 15.

Director Admin SBP Javed Chohan presided over an important meeting in this regard on Monday.

Deputy Director Hafeez Bhatti and officials of Sports Board Punjab and Punjab Boxing Association (PBA) attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed all the arrangements to conduct the championship smoothly.

Addressing the meeting Javed Chohan said the event is being organize to promote the game of boxing in the province.

“The championship will be held under the slogan of ‘Kaun banay ga Punjab ka boxing champion’ (who will become the champion of Punjab) at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall. The championship will be conducted in 24 weight categories of three classes,Youth Class, Elite Class and Elite Female Class.

He said the registration for the Punjab Boxing Championship will start from April 17. “The aspiring boxers can register themselves in DSO offices in every district of the province. After the registration, the trials will be held and then the teams of all the districts will be finalized. The winners of Punjab Boxing Championship in different categories will be awarded cash prizes,” he asserted.