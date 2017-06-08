Punjab Assembly continues debate on Budget 2017-18

LAHORE, June 08 (APP): The Punjab Assembly continued
discussion on the annual budget 2017-18 on Thursday.
As many as 26 lawmakers from both treasury and opposition
benches participated in the debate.
The proceedings remained suspended for half an hour owing
to lack of quorum.
Earlier, the fifth sitting of the 30th session of current
assembly started 54 minutes behind its scheduled time with
Deputy Speaker Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani in the chair.
Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal is currently
performing as acting governor Punjab in the absence of
Governor Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana.
Lawmakers who spoke on the budget 2017-18 were Maulvi
Ghiasuddin, Saqib Khurshid, Ahmed Khan Bicher, Shehryar Malik,
Ali Asghar Munda, Tariq Subhani, Mian Rafiq, Mumtaz Ahmed, Bao
Akhtar Ali, Tamkeen Akhtar Niazi, Farzana Nazir, Dr Najma
Afzal, Shonela Rout, Marry Gill, Dr Najma Afzal etc.
Treasaury members highly praised the annual budget 2017-18
and dubbed the document historic and people-friendly. They
thanked both Chief Minister Punjab for coming up with such an
exemplary budget. They criticised opposition for making the
budget controversial.
Present in the House, Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghous
Pasha noted all proposals and suggestions to incorporate
them in the Budget 2017-18.
Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah Khan, Choudhry Sher
Ali, Sheikh Alauddin, Dr Farrukh Javed attended the session.
The House granted two-month extension to the standing
Committees on Privileges, Law and Services and General
Administration for presentation of their reports.
A Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker, Nabeela Hakim
pointed out the quorum that led to the suspension of the
sitting for half an hour. However, the Chair adjourned the
sitting till next morning, Friday, as the quorum was found
incomplete on resumption of the proceedings.
