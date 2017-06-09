Punjab Assembly concludes general discussion on Budget 2017-18

LAHORE, June 9 (APP): Provincial Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha

told Punjab Assembly on Friday the Punjab budget for fiscal year 2017-18 was a

significant step towards attaining goals set under Punjab Growth Strategy.

Winding-up general discussion on annual budget 2017-18 during the PA

session here, she said, “The budget addressed public wishes as it has been designed

after intensive consultations with peoples’ elected representatives.”

Finance Minister said, all positive financial indicators proved that

Punjab government was implementing the best economic strategy and the province was

on way to speedy progress.

She said, as the government was giving significance to health,

education, energy, agriculture sectors, it had made hefty allocations for these important

sectors.

Talking about the measures taken in health sector, the Finance Minister

told the House that the Basic and Rural Health Centres were being strengthened to

ensure best possible healthcare facilities to people at their doorstep.

In the next financial year, she said, additional Rs 55 billion would be

spent on health sector and all the THQ hospitals would be modernised and 100 mobile

health units would also be procured for easy access of people to healthcare facilities. She

said, 2000 new beds would be placed in all major hospitals of the province and Rs 400

million would be spent to end shortage of ventilators, while Rs 16 billion had been

earmarked for life-saving drugs.

Finance Minister said promotion of education was government’s top

priority and concrete measures in this regard had already been lauded by the World

Bank.

Responding to the concerns of Opposition Leader during general

discussion on budget 2017-18, she said that government under a well-thought policy,

had handed over management control of low performing schools running under

education department.

Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha said Punjab government was following a detailed

and comprehensive agriculture policy aimed at attaining short and long-term goals. She

said, the new financial year would be a year of development for agriculture sector and it

would flourish more in days to come. She said, a record wheat production had been

achieved this year only because of successful government’s steps and farmers’ friendly

policies.

Finance Minister said the serious measures taken by the PML-N government

had enhanced the sense of safety of their lives and properties among the people and a

huge amount of Rs 145 billion had been allocated for this sector. “Safe cities project is

being being extended to six major cities,” she added.

She said, Clean Drinking Water was government’s another revolutionary

project and a sum of Rs 25 billion would be spent on completion of potable water supply

schemes especially in Souther Punjab. Overall, she said, Rs 75 billion had been set aside

in the annual budget 2017-18 for water supply and sanitation schemes across the

province.

Finance Minister told the House that owing to tireless efforts, several

new power plants had been accomplished and a total of 5,000 MW would be added to

the national grid by end this year. Completion of these projects,

she said, would balance electricity demand and supply.

On the objections by Opposition members regarding budget allocation for

police, she said, financial resources would be exploited to change Thana Culture,

reforms in investigation and prosecution, latest weaponry and training.

Earlier, the sixth sitting of the 30th session of current assembly

started an hour and 46 minutes behind its scheduled time with Deputy Speaker Sardar

Sher Ali Gorchani in the chair.

Today, presence of the treasury members in the House was noticeable as

the Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was present during concluding

speech of the Finance Minister.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah Khan, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Chaudhry

Sher Ali, Manshaullah Butt, Malik Tanvir Aslam, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Begum

Zakia Shahnawaz were amongst others present in the House.

The Punjab Assembly began the consideration of the Demands for Grants

2017-18 and discussed the grant worth Rs 40.7 billion demanded for education sector.

On completion of day’s agenda, the chair adjourned the session till

Monday at 11 am.