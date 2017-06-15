Punjab Assembly approves Supplementary Budget 2016-17

LAHORE, June 15 (APP): Punjab Assembly approved 41 supplementary

demands for grants for the year 2016-17 during its last sitting on Thursday.

Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha while winding up general discussion of supplementary budget termed the provincial budget

historic and people-friendly. She said, the huge allocation had been

made for important sectors education, health and agriculture. She

said the government was pursuing revolutionary policies to change

living standard of the masses.

The Minister told the House that significant steps were being

taken to resolve issues of people at local level saying they wanted

to strengthen local bodies institutions. “We will make these

institutions financially autonomous,” she added.

Earlier, the tenth sitting of the 30th session of the current

assembly was started an hour and 32 minutes behind its scheduled

time with Deputy Speaker Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani in the chair.

40 lawmakers were present at the outset of the sitting.

Provincial Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, Khlil Tahir Sindh,

Khawaja Salman Rafic were present in the House.

Minister Ayesha Gjous pasha also laid the supplementary schedule

of authorized expenditure for the year 2016-17.

Combiled opposition staged walkout against rejection of their

cut motion and did not return to the House till the prorogation.

An Independent lawmaker Ahsan Riaz Fatyana pointed out the quorum following which Chair ordered the bells to be rung for five minutes

and the quorum was found complete.

On completion of day’s agenda the Chair prorogued the session till

sine die.