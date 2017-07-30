LAHORE, July 30 (APP): Punjab Agriculture Department has
decided to provide cotton-picking training to the women who
work in cotton fields.
A spokesman for the department told APP on Sunday that
women do not adopt proper methods of cotton-picking due to
lack of training.
He said that due to improper methods cotton was not properly
saved, which was casting a negative impact on the quality of
cotton. Ultimately, farmers suffer as the price of the commodity
decreases at international level, he added.
The spokesman said that keeping in view this problem, the
department would train women working in the agriculture
department, who will later on provide training to other women.
The first phase of this training would be completed in
July, while the second phase would continue in August and
September, he added.
Punjab agri dept to impart cotton-picking training to women
LAHORE, July 30 (APP): Punjab Agriculture Department has