Public well-being top govt’s priority in upcoming budget: Dar

ISLAMABAD, April 15 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq

Dar said on Saturday that improving the well-being of the general

public and addressing their needs would be the top most priority of the government in the forthcoming budget.

He was chairing a meeting here to review budget preparations, ahead of his forthcoming visit to Washington D.C. for participation in the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

The meeting was attended by the Finance Secretary, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, and senior officials of the ministries of Finance and Petroleum & Natural Resources.

The finance minister said that extensive interaction with all stakeholders had been a hallmark of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nwaz’s (PML-N) budget exercises.

He said the present government had held comprehensive consultations

with all the stakeholders and various experts during budget preparations every year, and the same was being ensured this year as well.

Referring to the recently successfully concluded Article IV Consultations with the IMF, the minister said the implementation of necessary economic reforms in the country must continue with the same

vigour and determination as had been done over the past four years.

He said successful implementation of economic reforms would play a vital role in achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Earlier, the finance secretary briefed the minister on the status of preparations for the budget for FY 2017-18.

He said interaction with all the stakeholders was being actively undertaken for the preparations and the prescribed timelines were being followed strictly.

The secretary also briefed the minister on the progress of various ongoing economic reforms being undertaken by the government, including in the energy sector.