Public welfare, human development schemes among government priorities: Sindh Governor

KARACHI, Jun 20 (APP): Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here

on Tuesday said public welfare and human development programs are

among the top priorities of the government.

Talking to a delegation jointly led by legislators Syed Shafqat

Shah Shirazi and Ejaz Shah Shirazi, he urged public representatives to

raise their voice, on the floor of the house, about problems faced by

people belonging to their respective constituencies.

“It is also incumbent upon members of national and provincial

assemblies to ensure proper legislation that may help solve the

difficulties faced by masses,” said the governor.

Emphasizing that members of treasury and opposition benches were

equally responsible to deliver, Zubair said federal government holds a

vision of development for remote areas of the country.

The delegation that also included Ayaz Shah Shirazi and Hanif

Memon apprised the Sindh Governor of the problems faced in their

respective constituencies.

Sharing in detail the hindrances faced in completion of different

public welfare schemes in least developed areas of the province, these

legislators expressed their confidence that the relief package

announced by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for Thatta may mark a fresh

opening.

The PM’s relief package for Thatta, they said included provision

for a 500 bed hospital alongwith across the board healthcare scheme,

potable water scheme and other public utility projects.

The Governor of Sindh said series of measures are being adopted

to expedite development programs in the under developed areas of the

province.

Intention is to bring these areas at par with developed areas, he

said.

Muhammad Zubair said the national economic policy of the PML (N)

government has produced far reaching impact on the lives of the people

and with the passage of time will help end poverty.

Shirazi brothers told the Sindh Governor that PM Relief Package

for Thatta has been largely hailed by the locals.