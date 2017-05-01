Public representatives call on Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, May 01 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that politics is the name of selfless service to the people, and the elements leveling allegations cannot understand the level of contentment in service to the people.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, Chief Minister said

that Niazi Saheb, there is a huge difference between politics and sports

ground. Niazi Saheb; You have earned niche in sports but have

lost it in the politics. And, public service through politics is beyond your capacity. He said that you have spread lies and agitation during

the last four years, besides encouraging non-democratic norms.

He said that levelers of baseless allegations on the leadership

that has saved billion of rupees of the poor nation should be ashamed

of their behavior, and they should first reconsider their behavior

before leveling baseless allegations.

He said that the fate of Pakistan was being changed under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and this is making

the opponents unnerved.

Chief Minister expressed these views while talking to public

representatives who called on him here today. He said the people asking

the elected Prime Minister to resign are insulting the public mandate.

The elements who delayed the development projects through their sit-in,

lockdown and agitation have disfavored the nation, and left no stone unturned to weaken the economy of Pakistan.

He said that faces of the elements impeding the national development

have been unveiled to the nation and the conscience-people have rejected them again and again. As a result, these elements are disappointed now.

Shehbaz Sharif said that agitation was their fate, while public

service is our agenda. The opponents would continue to agitate, while

we will further speed up the journey of development and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said that the former government of People’s Party showed criminal

negligence in energy projects, and the former rulers who gave the problem

of load-shedding to the nation, didn’t did anything practically to solve this problem in their regimes. That’s why; the energy crisis is lingering on even today. He said had the former rulers given attention to solving

the energy crisis, instead of plunder and corruption, the country would

not have been drowned into darkness. When Almighty Allah had given them

an opportunity of public service, they started to plunder the national exchequer. He said that national resources were badly looted in the name

of development projects and the corruption, nepotism and plunder of the

rulers of the People’s Party regime is known to everybody.

He said that the hard work of Pakistan Muslim League (N) government

is materializing. The economy is strengthened under the leadership of

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The foreign exchange reserves have reached

to new heights in the national history. The CPEC is producing new opportunities for the lakhs of people. He said Pakistan is changing and positive change is coming. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the darkness would be removed from the country, he concluded.