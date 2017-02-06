Public-private sectors development, peace enhancing investors’ confidence: Nihal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Nihal Hashmi Monday said public-private sectors development and peace in the country was enhancing the confidence of investors.

Talking to PTV, Senator Nihal Hashmi appreciated the Prime Minister for taking personal initiatives for development works across the country.

He said inauguration of the upgradation of the Brass Mill and M-9 Motorway would help strengthen the economy, besides creating employment opportunities for the people.

Thousands would benefit from the M-9 Motorway project, he added.

He said that international standard was being maintained in development works being undertaken in both public and private sectors which should be highlighted properly so as make the overseas Pakistanis aware of the same.

Senator Nihal said that Pakistan was making rapid progress.

To a question, he said there was complete harmony among political parties on all national issues.