ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Friday said that private sector had a critical role to play in the development of a country adding that public-private partnership, BOT and other modes would be utilized to finance infrastructure projects to enhance the role of the private sector.

The Minister was chairing the 1st Board of Directors meeting of Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) in his capacity as Chairperson of the Authority here in Islamabad,said a press release issued by Minister for Planning, Development and Reform here.

Secretary Finance, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, Members Infrastructure and Private Sector Development were also present in the meeting.

The meeting was apprised that under section 3 of PPPA Act, IPDF was transformed into PPP Authority in June 2018 and its primary objective is to facilitate ministries and government agencies in developing and procuring infrastructure projects on PPP basis.

During the meeting, the Board was given briefing on the role and functions of the Authority.

The Board directed to initiate the process of appointing two members from private sector as well as fast track the process of appointment of CEO of the Authority.

The Board also accorded approval to an infrastructure project of NUST titled ‘National Science & Technology Park Project’ to initiate the procurement process as per provisions of PPP Act-2017.

The Board gave approval to budget of the Authority for financial year 2018-19.

The Minister directed to constitute a sub-committee for detailed review of the matters of the Authority.