Public health system improved during 2016-17: Economic Survey

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): The public health activities have

persistently increased in terms of physical infrastructure and

workforce during year 2016-17.

According to an Economic Survey of Pakistan 2016-17 announced by

Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Muhammad Ishaq Dar

in a press conference here Thursday revealed that the number of doctors,

dentist and nurses have increased.

The availability of one doctor, dentist, nurse and one hospital

bed versus population has also improved.

The public health sector services were provided at federal, provincial

and district levels through a well established network of rural health centers, basic health

units, dispensaries, district and tehsil head quarter hospitals and allied

medical professionals.

The national immunization program is providing free of cost vaccine

facility to every Pakistani child and steps are being taken to arrest the

spread of polio.

It said that Prime Minister’s Health Program has been launched

to provide free treatment of chronic diseases like cancer, burns, diabetes

and cardiovascular diseases etc.

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination

(NHSRC) is effectively undertaking the federal health functions and inter

provincial-coordination.

It said that a Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has been

established in the domain of Ministry of National Health Services to ensure

safety, quality and affordability of medicines in the country.

A Drug Pricing Policy 2015 has been announced to devise a transparent

mechanism for fixation and price adjustment.

It said that the federal government was also implementing programs

such as National Maternal and Child Health Program, Malaria, TB and HIV/Aids

Control Program.

These programs have made significant impact to improve health of

people. Immunization coverage has been increased and polio reported cases

have been reduced.

Deaths from tuberculosis have been declining while child and maternal

mortality rates since 2007 continued to improve.

It said that Early Childhood Development (ECD) task force was established

to provide a high level platform for policy/strategic framework, planning,

coordination and exchange of information.

It said that in addition to Universal Salt Iodisation (USI) Program in

110 districts through Public Private Partnership, Food Fortification Program

in Pakistan (FFP) is going to start implementation with the aim to support

national efforts to improve the nutrition situation in the country.

It said that Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) served 5.42 million

beneficiaries during 2016-17 and continues as effective Safety Net Measure by providing cash transfer to the poor segments of the society.