PTV’s responsibility to provide authentic information,qualitative entertainment: Sukhera

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Federal Secretary for Information Broadcasting and National Heritage and Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera also Managing Director of Pakistan Television (PTV) said Wednesday the official television channel had been playing a pivotal role by highlighting positive image of Pakistan.

Talking in a PTV programme Subh-e-Now, Sukhera said that as national broadcaster,it was responsibility of the PTV not only to provide correct and authentic information to the people of Pakistan living here or abroad but also provide them qualitative entertainment programmes which could be seen with family members.

Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera said that a message of hope and confidence was dire need of the hour, because “our country has embarked on road to development and prosperity and one of the objectives of the PTV was to create hope and confidence among the new generation”.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb desired to see PTV as technically advanced channel and the government was making all out efforts for adoption of latest technology.

He said that PTV transmission was being improved in Azad Kashmir,Gilgit-Baltistan ,Balochistan and FATA and other areas by installation of the new boosters.

Sukhera said in this age of completion when private sector media was also flouring in the country, the government was working to further improve the standard of PTV transmission keeping in mind its glorious traditions.

The Secretary said that on the directives of Minister of State Marriyum Aurangzeb, PTV would soon launch a full-fledged children channel which would play role in character building of the new generation.

He disclosed that producers, cameramen,lightmen and set designers were being given modern training in order to further hone their talent.

He said that PTV’s tele-plays and other programmes were popular all over the world and the same were being improved on modern lines.

To a question, he said that the PTV was producing its own tele-plays but quality work of private production houses can also be shown.

To another question, he said that the 70th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence would be celebrated in a befitting manner.

He said that on the occasion, colourful programmes would be produced on topics from freedom movement to today’s Pakistan including natural resources, regional culture, traditions, dramas, sports and politics.