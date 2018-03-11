PTV Sports plan to broadcast 11 new specialized programmes

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP):The PTV Sports has finalized a plan to broadcast 11 new specialized sports programs and variety of fitness and nutrition for entertaining the people of the country.

According to official sources in PTV, the aim was not just to broadcast sports programmes for youth but the real idea behind was to bring a change in mindset and attitudes. The aim of Pakistan Television Corporation was to put children in sports to help them grow to more calm, positive and tolerant individuals. The specialized programmes on games including squash, cricket, football, hockey, tennis, women sports would also be aired, the sources said adding that PTV had always encouraged programs on women sports and their promotion and would further extend live broadcast of sports events to be held within and foreign countries. Pakistan television was taking demanding steps to fulfill the public requirements regarding sports, music and film industry.

That sports activities bestow unswerving resolve and develop

resilience to go through difficulties and confront challenges. “Sports legends were the real face and identity of Pakistan and we were proud of our stars in hockey and all other games” said an official.

He acclaimed the role of national TV in combating the tendency

of intolerance in the country. While dilating upon the plan of restructuring and revamping Pakistan Television Corporation, he said the sports programming was being enhanced with a view to involve different communities and engage youth in every nook and cranny of the country in sports activities.