PTTF announces events schedule

MULTAN, July 8 (APP): Pakistan table tennis association (PTTF)

has announced the events schedule till December.

General Secretary PTTF Khawaja Hassan Wadood while talking to

APP here on Saturday said that events schedule was announced in

the annual General body meeting chaired by PTTF President Syed

Muhammad Sibtain.

He said that master cup table tennis championship being organized

by Quetta table tennis association would be held in Quetta from

July 26 to 28.

National junior & cadet championship would be held in Karachi

from August 20 to 23. Master cup will be held in Lahore from

September 23 to 26. Master table tennis cup to be held in Multan

from November 23 to 26.

The 54th national senior table tennis championship organized

by Sindh table tennis association would be held in Karachi from

December 27 to 31.