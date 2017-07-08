PTTF announces events schedule

MULTAN, July 8 (APP): Pakistan table tennis association (PTTF)
has announced the events schedule till December.
General Secretary PTTF Khawaja Hassan Wadood while talking to
APP here on Saturday said that events schedule was announced in
the annual General body meeting chaired by PTTF President Syed
Muhammad Sibtain.
He said that master cup table tennis championship being organized
by Quetta table tennis association would be held in Quetta from
July 26 to 28.
National junior & cadet championship would be held in Karachi
from August 20 to 23. Master cup will be held in Lahore from
September 23 to 26. Master table tennis cup to be held in Multan
from November 23 to 26.
The 54th national senior table tennis championship organized
by Sindh table tennis association would be held in Karachi from
December 27 to 31.
