PTO taekwondo club wins Inter-clubs taekwondo championship

MULTAN, May 20 (APP): PTO taekwondo club won the first ever Inter-clubs taekwondo championship held at sports complex gymnasium hall.

DIstrict sports department organized the event first time in the history of Multan in which about 100 taekwondo players from 16 clubs participated.

PTO club bagged first position with 67 points while Khan taekwondo academy remained runner-up.

Atif Ali Tipu was adjudged the best fighter of the event.

International taekwondo player Nasir Shah and Saqib Khalid were

organizing committee members while Mujahid Hussain, Zia Rehman

and Ilyas Niazi members of chief Jury.

Chief guest coordinator sports board Punjab Qamar Abbas Bhola distributed prizes among the players.