PTI’s Usman Khan wins NA-19 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Usman Khan has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-19 Swabi-II by securing 83,903 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Awami National Party candidate Waris Khan stood second by getting 53,286 votes. The third position was grabbed by Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal candidate Atta UL Haq with 31,373 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 45.67%.