PTI’s Umar Aslam Khan wins NA-93 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Umar Aslam Khan has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-93 Khushab-I by securing 100,448 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate Sumera Malik stood second by getting 70,401 votes. The third position was grabbed by independent candidate Malik Zafar Iqbal Awan with 32,498 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 57.86%.