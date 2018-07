ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Sibtain Raza has won election from Punjab Assembly PP-273 Muzaffargarh-IV constituency by securing 36,009 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by Election Commission of Pakistan, independent candidate, Rasool Baksh Khan secured second position by getting 24,269 votes another independent candidate Malik Abdul Aziz grabbed third position by securing 22,131 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 59.83%.