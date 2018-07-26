PTI’s Sher Ali Arbab wins NA-30 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Sher Ali Arbab has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-30 Peshawar-IV by securing 73,781 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan candidate Arbab Najeebullah Khan stood second by getting 18,111 votes. The third position was grabbed by Muhammad Alamgir Khalil of Awami National Party with 11,514 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 40.64%.