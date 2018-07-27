PTI’s Shaukat Ali wins NA-87 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhatti has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-87 Hafizabad by securing 165,618 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Saira Tarar of Pakistan Muslim League-N stood second by getting 157,453 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan candidate Liaqat Abbas by getting 44,130 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 59.13%.