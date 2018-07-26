PTI’s Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari wins NA-195 election

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-195 Rajanpur-III by securing 89,786 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate Khizar Hussain Mazari stood second by getting 68,872 votes. The third position was grabbed by independent candidate Khawaja Ghulam Fareed Koreja with 3,977 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 63.52%.